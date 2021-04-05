Neetu Kapoor Shares Old Video From 'Atish', Asks 'why Was I Made To Look Like A Bird'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is often seen looking back at some of her old performances on the silver screen, recently took to Twitter and shared a clip of her song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain. The song from the film Aatish had left the actress wondering about her look which she compared with a 'bird.' Soon after her post, fans quickly hailed her looks while praising her acting in the film.

Neetu Kapoor looks back at her quirky outfit

In the song, the actress is seen dressed in a red outfit, with a veil covering half her face while a turban rested on her head with an ornament and a few feathers springing out of it. The actress wrote, "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird #throwback #atish." Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the first one to drop a comment and wrote, "Loveee!!!! Glam bird." Apart from her daughter, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor could not hold on to her laughter and dropped a laughing and a heart emoji. Her fans appreciated her looks while recalling her marvellous acting. One of the fans wrote, "whatever your dressing was, you nailed the song."Another user wrote,"Nevermind, you looked cute in the outfit."A third die-heart fan of the senior actress wrote, "You look absolutely stunning in that red dress."

The 1979 film Aatish featured the versatile actress starring opposite Jeetendra Directed by Ambrish Sangal, it also starred Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar, and Nirupa Roy. Neetu Kapoor had started her career early at the age of 8 under the name Baby Sonia and made her acting debut in 1966 with the film Suraj. Post her marriage with Rishi Kapoor, the actress was seen sharing screen space with him in films like Besharam and Do Dooni Chaar and many more.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor who appeared as a special guest on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, shared a video on Instagram while sharing a secret about her marriage. She spoke about the time when she was shooting for Jhootha Kahin Ka with lead Rishi Kapoor though they had broken up. Though the couple was not on talking terms, they were still able to give a beautiful performance in the song Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe. Coincidentally, the late Rishi Kapoor had also previously talked about their breakup years back during his presence on a show.

(Image credit: Instagram)



