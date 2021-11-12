Neetu Kapoor Wraps Up Comedy Drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Calls It 'very Special'

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an update with her fans and followers. She dropped snaps from the sets and said that she has finished shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She dropped a mirror selfie which seems to be captured in her vanity van.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Neetu Kapoor wraps up shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Neetu Kapoor posted a selfie picture of herself where she can be seen donning a peach-colored ethnic dress. As for the caption, she wrote, "Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special."

As soon as the snap was up on the internet, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was quick enough to call her 'most beautiful.' Many others complimented her and dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Her co-star Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also dropped red hearts. Kiara Advani commented, "You are very special," while Sikander Kher wrote, “Congratulations looking forward to watching it." Saba Pataudi chipped in, "Beautiful capture" with a red heart.

Neetu Kapoor also reposted a snap on her IG story where make-up artist Divya Chablani expressed gratitude for the food they got on the film's sets.

The comedy family drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the return of Neetu to the big screen after a hiatus of seven years. The actor was last seen in Besharam. The cast and crew of the comedy film commenced the shoot in November 2020 in Chandigarh, where Varun and Neetu got infected with COVID, causing 8-month hiatus in filming. It was then resumed sometime in August this year, with the leading actors sharing several BTS clips from their frolicking times on the set. Reportedly, the film will portray the story of two couples from two different generations. Other details, including the film's premiere date, are being kept under wraps.

