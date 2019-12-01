Neetu Kapoor's Post With Rishi Kapoor & Friends Makes Netizens Ask If Sanjay Dutt Is Okay

Sanjay Dutt is trending in the news for a variety of reasons - from his recent release Prassthanam to his upcoming K.G.F: Chapter 2. From being the wayward son to a responsible and loving parent, the Bollywood actor has seemingly come a long way. Many believe this long journey of his, as seen in his biopic Sanju, was no easy path. However, a recent picture of the actor has surfaced on the internet courtesy Neetu Kapoor, and fans are worried about Dutt

Netizens worried about Sanjay Dutt

For those unaware, Sanjay Dutt dropped in to visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai, however, in the snaps, the actor looks extremely old, feeble and unwell, or so the netizens feel. "Is he okay", "What happened', "Sanjay saab looks really old", were some of the comments that were flooded on the post. Take a look below-

Neetu Kapoor's journey in Bollywood

Neetu Kapoor who debut in the industry in 1966 with the film Suraj has appeared in around 60 films since then. She is known for her remarkable performances in films like Do Dooni Char, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and The Great Gambler among many others. Neetu Kapoor took a break from her career after starring in 1983 film Ganga Meri Maa. She again returned to the screen in 2009 with Love Aaj Kal. The actress has appeared in quite a few films since then.

What's next for Sanjay Dutt:

Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in the multi starer film Kalank will be next seen in Panipat as an antagonist. Fans of the actor are already excited after his role was revealed. The 60-year-old is seen all focused on his goal in the poster of the upcoming film. The writer of the forthcoming film is Ashok Chakradhar, while the music directors are Ajay−Atul. The will release on December 6, 2019.

The story of the film is based on the third battle of Panipat, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Nigam, Ravindra Mahajani, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nawab Shah, Mantra, Suhasini Mulay, Vinita Mahesh, Krutika Deo, and Shyam Mashalkar

