Neeyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidya Balan's Film Fails To Draw Audience

Vidya Balan returned to the big screens after four years with Neeyat, which released on July 7 alongside 72 Hoorain. The two new releases have failed to pass the box office test, with Vidya's film failing to meet the expectations.

Neeyat is a whodunit mystery thriller.

After getting off to a slow start, the Vidya Balan starrer has failed to pick up pace.

The movie is the second collaboration between Vidya and director Anu Menon.

Vidya Balan’s film witnesses minor growth

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon, who worked with Vidya Balan on the OTT release Shakuntala Devi (2020). The film earned Rs 1 crore on Friday, which was an indication of what lay ahead. The film picked up a bit on its second day and collected Rs 1.60 but the growth was not substantial, as per trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

On Sunday, as per Sacnilk, there was a slight drop in Neeyat’s collections. It grossed only Rs 1.55 crore, which is a -3.125% drop. This takes the film's box office revenue to a total of Rs 4.16 crore in three days.

72 Hoorain struggles with Neeyat

72 Hoorain had a dismal fate at the box office. The opening day collections were Rs 35 lakh. After a 25% growth on Saturday, which took its business to Rs 44 lakh, the film did not see any major boost on Sunday. On day 3, 72 Hoorain earned Rs 47 lakh at the box office, taking its first weekend collections to Rs 1.26 crore.

With the weekend gone, both Neeyat and 72 Hoorain will struggle to draw in more viewers especially with the Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning releasing on July 12.