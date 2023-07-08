Neeyat Review: Vidya Balan-starrer Is A Bland Mystery Thriller With No Novelty

Vidya Balan's latest film Neeyat opened in theatres on Friday, July 7. This is her first theatrical release in nearly four years. The film's trailer suggested that it would be a captivating mystery thriller about the complex dynamics between the characters. There was also a perception among fans that Neeyat would give Vidya ample scope to showcase her acting skills. So, did the film live up to these expectations?

3 things you need to know

Neeyat does not do justice to Vidya's acting abilities.

The film has shades of an Agatha Christie novel.

The writing fails to carry Neeyat.

Hot take:

The storyline is well-written as it successfully maintains the mystery until the final scene. The writers, however, alone cannot carry the film. Neeyat lacks the finese associated with Kahaani. Her character here is totally bland, unlike the raw and rogue one she essayed in Sujoy Ghosh’s film.

(The makers roped in a competant cast for the film | Image : Abunduntia Entertainment)

Is it worth the hype?

Majority of the cast members are given characters that are similar to the ones they have done in the past, which dilutes the impact

Balan's return to the big screen doesn't do justice to her capabilities. She tries to reinvent herself by choosing a role like this but on screen it just looked like a caricature. Ram Kapoor is given a character that is similar to the one he played in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain . He needs to experiment with the type of roles he does.

Even the popular influencer and actress Prajakti Koli had a role, but she did not contribute significantly, despite being dressed in trendy outfits. Other actors such as Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, and Shahana Goswami also fail to leave an impression.

(Prajakta Koli gets better screen time in her reels rather than this film | Image: Abunduntia Entertainment)

The set design, background score, and plotline do not harmonize

From the beginning, the film's landscape and music remind one of the Harry Potter franchise and Game of Thrones. However, when the plot intensifies, the background music often contradicts the mood. This prevents the viewers from connecting with the story and its characters.

Scene transitions also feel abrupt. The audience isn’t given time to connect with the situations. This makes Neeyat feel disjointed.

(Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose and Shahana Goswami | Image: Abunduntia Entertainment)

Watch it or skip it?

Ram Kapoor's character, a wealthy businessman in debt due to ill-fated ambitious decisions, initially appears to be similar to Vijay Mallaya, a businessman involved in fraud who fled to a foreign land. However, this theme of wealthy Indian businessmen engaging in fraudulent activities and living lavish lives while those around them suffer fails to make a significant impact. Moreover, is it even new in India?

The bottomline

Neeyat resembles a diluted Agatha Christie-style mystery and would have worked better as a stage play than a film. It not only lacks originality but also requires viewers to constantly connect the dots until the very end.

Rating 2/5