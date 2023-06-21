Neeyat Teaser Out, Vidya Balan Turns Detective In A Classic Murder Mystery

Vidya Balan is returning to the big screen with her upcoming film Neeyat. Her last theatrical release was in 2019. In the pandemic, some of her titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa were direct to OTT releases. The new film is directed by Anu Menon. Recently, the actress unveiled an intriguing teaser of Neeyat, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

3 things you need to know

Neeyat will be released on July 7, 2023.

Vidya Balan's last theatrical release was Mission Mangal in 2019.

The actress plays the role of a detective in this murder mystery.

Vidya Balan is the 'not-so-classic detective'

Vidya Balan recently took to social media and shared an intriguing teaser of Neeyat. It offered a glimpse into a world of mysteries, which is sure to create curiosity. The teaser opened with an intriguing voiceover, which hinted at the arrival of suspects and hidden motives, promising a deletctable murder mystery.

The first look of the actress as a detective was also revealed. The caption of the post read, "A world of mysteries and motives will be revealed, Stay tuned…#Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres."

Balan also shared her character's look and introduced herself as Mira Rao, the "not-so-classic detective" in a "classic murder mystery". She shared that the film will be released on July 7 in cinema halls. "Meet Mira Rao. The not-so-classic detective in a classic murder-mystery! Trailer out TOMORROW! #Neeyat on 7th July, only in theatres," the caption read.

(Vidya Balan's first look from Neeyat | Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Vidya Balan, director Anu Menon reunite

Neeyat marks the second collaboration between Vidya Balan and director Anu Menon, following Shakuntala Devi (2020). Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

The film's storyline weaves a gripping narrative of a detective who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire's party. As the plot unfolds, nothing is what it seems, and each suspect conceals their own secrets. Audiences eagerly await Balan stepping into this new role.