Vidya Balan Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Director Pradeep Sarkar As Parineeta Turns 18

Vidya Balan recently took to her social media to commemorate the 18th anniversary of her film Parineeta. The talented actress shared a heartwarming compilation of photos taken during the movie's production. Alongside the video, she wrote a touching note expressing her gratitude.

In 2005, Balan played the lead role in the Hindi movie Parineeta, alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. The film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, who unfortunately passed away on March 24, 2023. In her post, she also paid tribute to the late director and conveyed her appreciation for him.

To celebrate the milestone of 18 years since the film's release, she delved into her archives and unearthed pictures captured on the movie set. Creating a beautiful video montage, the actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards Sarkar, emphasizing how he believed in her even when she doubted herself. The video also features other cast members, including Khan, reminiscing about their time working on the film.

Vidya Balan played Lalita in Parineeta

(Vidya Balan as Lalita from the movie Parineeta. | Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Parineeta paved the way for Balan's career in the Hindi film industry. Brought on by the recommendation of Sarkar himself, the actor played the lead role of Lalita in the film. Her role was of a timid tenant who becomes the love interest of Shekhar, the son of a local zamindar.



Balan garnered massive appreciation for her role in the film. It was also the debut venture of Sarkar as a director. Apart from the actress, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan and Raima Sen.

Vidya Balan shares a close bond with Pradeep Sarkar

(Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

The death of Pradeep Sarkar shook the entire film industry. Friends and family of the director showed their respects on his passing on March 24. Vidya also arrived with her husband to pay respects at the prayer meet held in Mumbai. She always termed him and his wife as her gaurdians in the industry and her life.