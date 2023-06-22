Last Updated:

Neeyat Trailer Out, Vidya Balan Is Out To Catch A Killer In Classic Murder Mystery

Neeyat stars Vidya Balan as a detective. It will be the actress' first theatrical release after Mission Mangal (2019). Check out the trailer here.

Neeyat

Neeyat has an ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan (Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram)


Vidya Balan is stepping into the shoes of a detective for upcoming mystery thriller Neeyat. The film is directed by Anu Menon. This is the actor-director duo's second collaboration after Shakuntala Devi (2020).

3 things you need to know

  • Vidya Balan's last theatrical release was Mission Mangal in 2019.
  • After that, she featured in several OTT releases such as Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa
  • Neeyat will release on July 7. 

Vidya Balan plays detective in a classic murder mystery

The trailer of Neeyat piques interest with a blend of suspense, unique character dynamics and its fresh take on the 'locked room' mystery motif. In the trailer, Vidya Balan is seen portraying the role of Mira Rao, a detective investigating a murder at a billionaire's party in the Scottish countryside. The victim, billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), is found dead, and the suspicion falls on his family members and friends.

The cast includes Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi and Shashank Arora, each portraying suspects harbouring their own secrets.

The intriguing trailer will instantly remind one of Agatha Christie's classic mystery And Then There Were None, albeit with the addition of Vidya's detective character, Mira Rao. As Mira delves deeper into the investigation, she uncovers the motives each suspect may have to kill Ashish.

Vidya Balan on her on-screen character

Vidya Balan expressed her excitement about playing the new character, Mira Rao. She stated that she is not a "conventional" sleuth. This made the role all the more enjoyable for her. 

