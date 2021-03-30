Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi And Daughter Mehr's Holi Fun Makes Saba Pataudi Go 'mashallah'

Neha Dhupia often gives fans a glance into her candid life via social media. On Monday, March 29, the actor took to her Instagram space to share the happiness of colours alongside her adorable munchkin and husband Angad Bedi. On the occasion of Holi 2021, Neha enjoyed the flavour of colours by applying ‘gulaal’ on the faces of her family members, and Saba Pataudi seemed extremely delighted to see the photographs.

A look at Neha Dhupia playing Holi

The actor shared a slew of stunning pictures on the photo-sharing application, where she can be seen twinning with her husband. While Neha Dhupia donned a white kurta, on the other hand, Angad wore a matching t-shirt. Unlike the duo, daughter Mehr was seen wearing a pink t-shirt which was paired with denim pants.

In the photos, Neha can be seen sharing a contagious smile while striking a pose for the camera. An elated Angad holds baby Mehr in his arms as the family celebrates the festival. While sharing the photographs, Neha wrote, “#happyholi ... love and laughter from ours to yours”. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

Saba Pataudi’s comment:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, friend Saba Pataudi seemed extremely delighted to watch the happy family enjoys shades of life amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. She immediately commented on the post saying ‘Mashaallah’. Further on, Saba asked Neha to take care and be safe during this health crisis. Here’s taking a quick look at the comment shared by her:

Fans react to Neha Dhupia’s post:

Netizens couldn’t control themselves from heaping praises for the "cute family" upon seeing the post. The comment section of the actor was flooded with "Happy Holi" wishes and sweet compliments. While some hailed her family as "cute", others said that they look "lovely". Here’s a glimpse at how fans have reacted to the post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, the cast of the project also included Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Kajol in the lead roles. Neha will next feature in the film titled, A Thursday.

(Promo Image Source: Neha Dhupia & Saba Pataudi Instagram)

