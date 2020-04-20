Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled For Her Reaction To Question On 'cheating' In Compatibility Test

Inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took to their social media handle and took up the 'compatibility' TikTok challenge. Answering questions like 'Who gets more jealous', or 'Who's more argumentative' — the fingers were pointed at Neha.

But the concluding question of the video was 'Who's most likely to cheat?' caught a lot of attention. Neha answered with eyes wide open while Angad kept his eyes shut. This triggered reactions and trolls from fans and followers who highlighted an old controversy involving Neha Dhupia — where the actor blasted a contestant on Roadies for claiming that he hit his girlfriend after she cheated on him.

In her defense, Neha said that it's a woman's choice if she wants to date one or 5 boys at a time, but hitting was absolutely wrong. In a long clarification letter, Neha later said, "A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety."

Neha Dhupia gatecrashes hubby Angad's video with "Rajma thande ho rahe hai" | WATCH

Previously, Neha Dhupia had been sharing how she is spending time with her one-year-old daughter at home amid coronavirus lockdown. She opened up about the difficulties she is facing while giving tips on how to handle the situation carefully. Neha Dhupia can be seen urging fans to stay safe at home in several videos. Have a look at how Neha Dhupia is dealing with lockdown here:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.