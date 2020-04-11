Neha Dhupia Gatecrashes Hubby Angad's Video With "Rajma Thande Ho Rahe Hai" | WATCH

Angad Bedi has apparently discovered the secret to marital bliss and shared the mantra with his fans on his social media handle. The actor was seen addressing his fans in a video message where he was going to deliver a message to them when he got interrupted by his wife Neha Dhupia. Angad continued the video and told his fans that as everyone is in lockdown and spending time with their families, it is essential to keep a simple tip in mind. Read on to know the important tip shared by the actor.

Angad Bedi gets interrupted by wife Neha Dhupia while he was delivering a video message

The video begins with Angad welcoming his fans and asking how they were coping up during the lockdown. He then starts to give an important message, but is interrupted by wife Neha Dhupia, who tells him that the food is ready. Angad then gives all husbands viewing his video a golden mantra, which is- to listen to their wives, as Neha cuts him off yet again and tells him to join her for lunch. Neha Dhupia is heard telling her husband that the rajma is getting cold and urges him to come fast.

It seems like Neha Dhupia took a leaf out from Anushka Sharma's book and gatecrashed husband Angad Bedi's video message in a similar way. A while back, actor Anushka Sharma too was seen interrupting her husband Virat Kohli's and Kevin Pietersen's live stream by telling them that it was time to end the streaming as it was dinner time. Cricketer Kevin Pietersen had posted a picture of the comment on his profile and called Anushka Sharma 'the boss'. Watch the post below.

