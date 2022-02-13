Neha Dhupia Heartbroken After Rannvijay Singha’s Exit From Roadies After 18 Years

Rannvijay Singha shot to fame when he emerged as the winner of the first season of Roadies. Now, 18 years have passed and Rannvijay has been associated with the reality TV show in various capacities. He has played a huge part in the show, so much so that Roadies & Rannvijay are now synonymous with each other. However, the anchor recently announced he will be quitting the show and Bollywood star Sonu Sood will step in his shoes. Neha Dhupia, who has been a part of the show since 2016, recently opened up on Rannvijay Singha's exit and mentioned how it is emotional for her.

The news of Rannvijay Singha's exit from the show soon gathered headlines. While many called it an end of an era, fans of the show even got emotional. Neha Dhupia, recently in a chat with Indian Express, opened up on her colleague's exit.

The actor revealed how it was heartbreaking for her to learn about Rannvijay Singha's exit from the show. She mentioned she spent half a decade with Singha on the show and could not explain how she feels. The actor further said Rannvijay was one of the reasons she used to watch the show before becoming a part of it. An emotional Neha Dhupia further mentioned how Sonu Sood is also a dear friend of her and she is sure he would do a great job.

She said, "It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is fillling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job." Neha added, "Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And i loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it."

Sonu Sood on joining Roadies

Sonu Sood is seemingly excited about being on board for the 18th season of Roadies, which is titled MTV Roadies' Expedition To South Africa. The show will mark the actor's debut TV show. In an Instagram post, the actor revealed how he is excited to be a part of the show.