Rannvijay Singha To No Longer Host MTV Roadies? TV Show Likely To Get A New Face

After being a pivotal part of the reality TV show MTV Roadies for around 17 years, Rannvijay Singha's journey in the show has now come to an end.

The actor/TV presenter is among the notable artists in the Indian television industry who has appeared in a variety of shows and movies after winning the title of MTV Roadies season 1.

Who will be hosting MTV Roadies?

According to the recent reports by News18, a source close to the show confirmed that though the upcoming season of MTV Roadies will take the adventure a notch higher, the newer terrains will be covered by a new host. Adding to it, it was also revealed that the new face will be a well-known fearless Bollywood actor who will make the journey to a whole new level with their unparalleled energy. While concluding, the source hinted at unveiling the name of the new MTV host soon.

“Like every season, this season too MTV will take the adventure a notch higher. But this time around, newer terrains will be covered by a new host for the upcoming 18th season of MTV Roadies. The new face is a well-known Bollywood actor who is fearless and will take the journey to a whole new level with their unparalleled energy. The journey is just about to begin, and fans are in for a great surprise as the host will be unveiled soon,” the source stated.

Rannvijjay Singha is currently hosting the Indian business reality television series, Shark Tank India. Apart from MTV Roadies, he has also been a vital part of many other TV shows namely MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, Pukaar, MTV Splitsvilla, Box Cricket League 1, Box Cricket League 2, MTV Troll Police, Forbidden Love, Mismatched and many more. It is a lesser-known fact that the actor has also been a significant part of movies such as London Dreams, Toss: A Flip of Destiny, Action Replayy, Ishq Garaari, Saadi Love Story, among others.

Image: Instagram/@rannvijaysingha