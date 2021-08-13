Neha Dhupia On Fighting COVID-19 During Second Pregnancy: 'Had To Sleep On The Ground'

Actor Neha Dhupia who is expecting her second child with actor Angad Bedi has been reflecting on her journey ever since she got to know the good news. Neha recently opened up about battling the deadly COVID-19 while she was pregnant. The Singh Is King star, during a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, recalled that she wore a mask the whole day and slept on the ground away from her daughter, Mehr to avoid contamination.

Neha Dhupia shares story of battling COVID-19 during second pregnancy

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who are parents to a beautiful girl Mehr announced that they are expecting their second child in July. They got married in May 2018. Neha who did not witness several COVID-19 symptoms shared that she was mildly affected. But, she had several fears in her head as she was isolated from her husband Angad who was also tested positive then, and her daughter Mehr. She had isolated herself from everyone at home starting from her staff to house help thinking that they might get infected. She further shared that it was really tough for her as she was 24 days pregnant and was isolated from her child and in-laws in Delhi at the time when the cases were rising at a rapid pace.

Neha who adhered to all the safety norms while she was isolated revealed that she would sleep on the ground in a certain position staying away from Mehr because she was pregnant and there were certain ways she had to adopt while sleeping. Apart from this, her daughter would constantly ask her to share the bed, but she was reluctant in doing so as she wanted to protect her child. Meanwhile, the adorable couple took to their respective Instagram handles on July 18 and announced that they are expecting their second child. They shared a family picture, in which Neha caressed her baby bump. Angad and Mehr are also featured in the photo. "New home production coming soon. Waheguru Mehr kare", Angad had captioned the post. Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was... Thank you, God.".

IMAGE: NEHADHUPIA/Instagram

