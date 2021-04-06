Neha Dhupia Quotes Coldplay's 'Yellow' While Donning Summer Look; See Pic

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a picture of herself on Monday, April 5, 2021, which showed her soaking in the sun in a yellow dress. The actor has her eyes closed in the picture as she stands clutching her hair while the rays of the sun rain down on her face. Her dress is an off-shoulder number that has an oversized bow gracing its front. Keeping in theme with her yellow dress and the rays of the sun, the actor chose the lyrics of Coldplay's song as the caption to her photograph.

Neha Dhupia quotes Yellow song from Coldplay as her caption

Neha Dhupia quoted Coldplay's Yellow as the caption of her picture. She wrote, “Look at the stars/ Look how they shine for you/ And everything you do/ Yeah, they were all yellow ...”. She ended her caption by using the hashtag ‘#Coldplay’. The picture of the actor and anchor received a lot of praise from her fans and followers.

Many people commented on Neha Dhupia’s picture saying that she was bringing in the feel of summer for them. Others commented that the picture was very artistically captured and that Neha Dhupia looked resplendent bathed in the rays of the summer sun. Many people also commented saying that the song held a very special place in their hearts and that she had used it very appropriately. Most people commented using emojis to describe what they felt about the picture with most of them commenting using yellow hearts. The picture has received 35.3k likes and 138 comments and still counting.

Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to share a video of her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr feeding some horses. The cute video showed Angad Bedi feeding the horses with one hand while Mehr was perched on his shoulder. She captioned the video saying, “@angadbedi and baby Mehr show off their horsey feeding skills with the #onehandchallenge ðŸŽ. What a fun activity for parents and kids to do together!”

Meanwhille, in the upcoming film A Thursday, Neha will be channelling her no-nonsense persona. In the film, directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by RSVP movies, the actor would play a police officer. The character of Neha Dhupia will be called ACP Catherine Alvarez.