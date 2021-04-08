Neha Dhupia Reacts To Trending Social Media Challenges; Says 'content Is Dead'

Many online content creators and trend followers recently seemed to have got on to the nerves of Neha Dhupia as she posted a video clip through which she urged everyone to create original content. Many of her fans “absolutely agreed” to what she explained and thanked her for posting a video about it.

Neha Dhupia questions social media trend followers

Neha Dhupia recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip of herself in which she can be seen dancing to the tunes of a song that is a huge hit on social media and played during the ‘don't rush challenge’. She then stops midway and asks her fans about how do they perform to the same song with the same steps every time. She also asked them whether this is what they call ‘content’ and stated that they would do anything for it. She then talked about the issue of content on social media and added that if one needs to create content on social media, one needs to be original. She then added that if they weren’t creating anything original and following others then they were just wasting the internet.

In the caption, she exclaimed whether the social media trend followers were serious about such challenges. She then questioned what was up with content creation these days and asked people not to call themselves creators if they were not original. In the end, she exclaimed how content was dead.

Neha Dhupia was seen wearing an animal print overcoat on top of a black coloured tank top and a pair of black jeans. She also added two classy bracelets in one hand and kept her hair simple and straight.

Many fans took to Neha Dhupia’s video and stated how much they agreed to her thought on content creation. Many also dropped in heart symbols in the comments to send love to Neha Dhupia while many others also added laughing emojis to depict how funny her video was. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Neha Dhupia’s Instagram video and see how they supported her in creating original content.

Image Source- Neha Dhupia's Instagram

