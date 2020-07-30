Neha Dhupia Shares BTS Video As Gets Ready For Shoot

Neha Dhupia recently shared a BTS video on her Instagram in which her stylist can be seen sorting out clothes for her while she sits down for her makeup. Fans also get glimpses of Neha Dhupia’s makeup artist doing touch-ups.

In one of the shots of the video, Neha Dhupia is spotted reading her script while her her stylist works on her hair and applies makeup. She is seen wearing a yellow dress while sporting a sleek ponytail. The BTS video ends with the graphic ‘coming soon’. While the BTS video plays, the song Girls Like You can be heard in the background. Fans in a huge number showered love on Neha's post. Take a look at Neha Dhupia's Instagram video:

Neha Dhupia shares a video of Mehr Dhupia Bedi

In the recent past, Neha Dhupia shared a video of her daughter Mehr helping her mom with the house chores. In the video, there is no direct footage of Mehr but bits and pieces of what the mother and daughter are up to. At first, Mehr can be seen holding a mini broom wiper and trying her best to sweep the floor. In the second scene, Mehr tried her hand at flatbread making or chapati making. She can be seen printing her hands on the dough and seems rather invested in the process. In the third scene, Mehr is busy painting a hollow toy, even though there is no paint on the brush.

As per Neha Dhupia’s caption, all the activities are to develop motor skills at home. Neha Dhupia shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Sunday’s at home #motorskills ... #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro.” The video was accompanied by the popular background song Ophelia by The Lumineers.

Neha Dhupia shares Angad Bedi's first look

Neha Dhupia could not stop gushing about her husband, Angad Bedi’s look from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl after it was released. She shared a picture of the first look and spoke about how she is proud of the film. Neha Dhupia further said that Angad Bedi did an amazing job of bringing Anshuman Saxena to life.

Neha Dhupia further wrote, “Can’t wait for this and I could nt be more proud ... @angadbedi i am sure you have done a wonderful job in bringing #AnshumanSaxena from real life to reel life ... seeing you in uniform (even if it’s on camera) makes my heart skip a beat. @janhvikapoor you my gorgeous one look so beautiful and strong and @pankajtripathi sir I look forward to everything you are a part of. Can’t wait for this to drop on @netflix_in soon... big ups to the rest of cast @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij and the brave men behind #gunjansaxena #thekargilgirl”.

