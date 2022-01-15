Neha Dhupia Shares Unseen Glimpses Of The 'baarat Squad' From Vicky-Katrina's Wedding; See

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the most talked-about high-profile weddings of the season. Their wedding was a close-knit private affair and only a few guests from the film fraternity graced the occasion. Reality show judge and actor Neha Dhupia, her husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, and others were some of the guests who witnessed the big-fat Bollywood wedding.

Recently, the former beauty queen Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from Vicky-Katrina's wedding and it seems netizens can't get over them.

Here take a look at Neha Dhupia's recent post -

Neha Dhupia treated her fans and followers with some unseen glimpses of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big wedding. The picture also featured her husband Angad Bedi and director Kabir Khan. Here take a look at the post:

Neha reignited the wedding celebration spark as the actress shared pictures of the 'baraatis'. In the first picture, we can see Neha posing with their husband Angad Bedi. The duo was dressed in traditional attire as rose petals fell down on them, it looked magical. The couple wore sunglasses and flaunted their beautiful smiles as they posed for the pictures. In the next picture, Neha Dhupia flaunted her Mehendi as she wore an elegant outfit with hints of cream, gold, and maroon. Angad Bedi on the other hand was seen in a gold kurta. In the next picture, she is seen posing with her husband Angad Bedi and the star couple looked absolutely stylish. The last picture featured well-known director Kabir Khan. Sharing the glimpse of the 'baraat squad' Neha captioned the picture as “#throwback Baraatis be like. For the love of Vicky and Katrina."

Vicky-Katrina's wedding

Vicky and Katrina were quite secretive about their wedding and for the longest of time, the duo did not even disclose their relationship publicly. Their wedding was one of the most anticipated weddings of 2021. Recently, the couple celebrated their one-month anniversary and shared pictures from their first Lohri celebrations.

For the unversed, the star couple's relationship became official after they tied the knot on December 9 in Fort Barwara. Only close friends and family members attended the grand wedding.

Image:instagram@nehadhupia,katrinakaif