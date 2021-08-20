Neha Dhupia Speaks About Dubbing Experience During Pregnancy; 'It's A Different Ball Game'

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, took to Instagram on Friday, August 20, sharing the experience of dubbing for an upcoming action film in this condition, calling it 'a different ball game'. The actor is expecting her second child with actor Angad Bedi and recently went to a studio to dub for her project, titled Sanak. "Dubbing for an action film in your third trimester is a different ball game", she wrote. The Roadies judge also mentioned why she loves dubbing and how the dubbing process is different during pregnancy. As much as she loves the process, Neha added that when one is 'this pregnant', they have to do things differently.

Neha Dhupia opens up about the dubbing process during pregnancy

In the series of photos uploaded by the actor, one can spot her caressing her belly, donned in a comfortable printed cardigan and a black top, she shared some goofy snaps of her posing for the camera and lying down in between takes. Sharing her experience, she called it 'somewhere between the breathlessness and the backache and the burps.' "Dubbing for an action film in your third trimester is a different ball game ... of course I had no idea when I was shooting that I would be coming back to dub some bits in this state ... Somewhere between the breathlessness and the backache and the burps the only way out was to sit and get thru as opposed to always standing and recreating the force," Neha wrote.

She further mentioned how she loves dubbing. "I love dubbing ... it gives you the opportunity to recreate so much in such a controlled environment but when you are this pregnant one just has to do the same things differently. This one is for the cast n crew on #sanak ... thank you for making me a part of this and now can't wait for everyone to watch it," she added, tagging the makers of her upcoming movie.

More about Neha Dhupia's pregnancy updates

The actor has been quite active on social media platforms, sharing her pregnancy updates, including her workout routine, her diet, the yoga asanas she follows and much more. She recently posted a time-lapse video of her working out as well and wrote, “They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have done for almost 20 years”.

Have a look:

They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy 🤰 is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years. pic.twitter.com/PQFLfPACzE — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 27, 2021

Neha got married to Angad Bedi in May 2018 and they welcomed their first child Mehr just a few months later in November 2018.

(IMAGE- Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)