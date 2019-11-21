Neha Dhupia's Daughter Mehr's First Picture Surfaces On The Internet, Courtesy Her Grandpa

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have always shielded their one-year-old daughter Mehr from the media and although it has been quite a while, not even a single clear picture of the toddler has surfaced on the internet. But in surprise to fans and netizens, a lovely picture of Mehr has been shared by her grandfather Bishan Bedi. Reportedly, the picture has been taken from the family's visit to their ancestral home. In the picture, all three of them can be seen all in smiles while striking a pose for the camera. All of them can be seen dressed in casuals while Mehr can be seen having a swell time and waving of the person who is taking the picture. Take a look below-

READ: Neha Dhupia Shares Unseen Pictures Of Angad Bedi & Daughter Mehr At The Golden Temple

Mehr's first picture surfaces

In another picture, Angad can be seen copying his one-year-old daughter's hand gestures and looking at it one can say that it is too cute for words!

This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!! pic.twitter.com/wJ1BasOrfP — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

READ: Neha Dhupia Shares An Emotional Message On Work-life Balance Post Pregnancy

The actress and TV show host, Neha Dhupia on the occasion of her daughter's first birthday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The couple also shared pictures from their visit on social media. “Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein (May God be kind) ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple” wrote Neha in her caption. In the picture, Neha can be seen wearing a bright yellow kurta-pajama while Angad is seen wearing a plaid shirt with jeans, he is also seen carrying Mehr who too is wearing a kurta salwar with a sheer dupatta.

READ: Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Redefine Couple Goals, See Pictures

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in New Delhi last year. The couple, who had been dating for a few months, got hitched in a traditional 'Anand Karaj' ceremony in a Gurudwara. It was a private ceremony and was attended by their families and a few close friends.

READ: Neha Dhupia Shares An Emotional Message On Work-life Balance Post Pregnancy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.