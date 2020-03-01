Neha Kakkar's Dazzling Blouse Designs That Are Totally A Trend Setter

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular Indian singers of the generation. The singer's musical prowess and enticing style have awed the audience all over the world. Neha's exceptional style has also impressed her fans. She was also among the judges in Indian Idol 11. Neha Kakkar's choice of blouses has also influenced her 33 million followers on Instagram. She sure knows how to style different blouses and look beautiful in them. Let's take a look at some of Neha Kakkar's photos which prove that her choice of blouse design is inspirational and timeless.

Also read: Neha Kakkar's Quirky Style Can Inspire Fashion-lovers To Experiment With Look; see pics here

The actor looks exceptional and vibrant. The singer's fashion game is always on point. In this look, she is donning a rainbow coloured bralette.

Also read: Neha Kakkar Inspired Uber-chic Hairstyles You Can Style For Any Occasion; See Pics

In this look, Neha Kakkar is wearing a rose gold blouse. Her blouse, as you can see, is designed intricately. The singer continues to give us fashion goals with her exceptional style.

This look is from Indian Idol 11. Kakkar is among the judges and is rocking a saree. The actor looks refreshing and energetic here. It is considered by her fans to be one of her best looks.

In this look, Neha is wearing black. Her style is impeccable and you can now see why she is a popular influencer.

In this look, Neha certainly looks like a Disney princess. The actor is dressed impeccably. Neha's style is something that sets trends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.