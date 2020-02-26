Neha Kakkar's Quirky Style Can Inspire Fashion-lovers To Experiment With Look

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular Indian singers of the current generation. The singer, with her musical prowess, has impressed the audience from all over the world. Neha Kakkar's style has also helped her fans step up their fashion game. She was also among the judges in Indian Idol 11. Neha Kakkar's quirky style has also influenced her 33 million followers on Instagram. Let's take a look at Neha Kakkar's Instagram photos that show her quirky style.

This is one of the most peculiar looks of Neha Kakkar. The singer is donning a bow-styled top, which also goes well with her gradient bottoms. She is also wearing make-up, which suits her look and makes her look exceptional.

In this look, Neha is wearing a rainbow-coloured bralette. The singer is also wearing black pants, which completes her beach look. You can see that she is also styled up by wearing various accessories like necklaces.

In this look, Kakkar is wearing a multi-coloured corset with intricate design. The actor has also made this look casual by wearing track pants. Neha Kakkar's style has always inspired her fans to step up their game.

In this co-ord look, Kakkar is wearing an olive green outfit. The singer is also wearing a floral pink crop top. Neha's wavy hair looks impeccable.

This outfit comprises of leopard print. It is a co-ord outfit. Neha has finessed co-ord outfits. She is also carrying a sling bag.

This distinctive look comprises of the colour pink. Neha's style has evolved throughout the years. As you can see, the actor is not afraid to experiment with her outfits.

