Neha Kakkar: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi Singer's Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From

Neha Kakkar recently lent her voice for the recreated version for Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi starring Divya Khosla Kumar. The song has been garnering huge appreciation from the music fanatics for the innovative angle to the song video as well as for the quirky girl portrayal by Divya Khosla Kumar. The music video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru where Tanishk Bagchi is being credited for the music composition. Neha Kakkar is soaring high with back to back blockbuster hit songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Mile Ho Tum, Kar Gayi Chull, and Kala Chashma to name a few.

Neha Kakkar latest Instagram looks to take inspiration

Neha Kakkar dressed up in a modern black lehenga with a funky glittery shrug. She wore the outfit at the Great grand premiere for Indian Idol 11. The outfit is edgy and classy, you can easily recreate this look.

Neha Kakkar at the IIFA event wearing a floral crop top and pairing it with a light green colour coordinated shrug and pant print.

Neha Kakkar in a dark blue crop top and a colour coordinated textured satin skirt is the perfect example of how to dress for a formal event with a twist.

Neha Kakkar News

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular and highly acclaimed playback singers. She was the winner of Indian Idol season 2 and has done immensely well in her career to have been judging the show now. Neha Kakkar is currently a judge at Indian Idol season 11 which saw its grand premiere episode recently. Neha Kakkar recently released singles like "Wah Wai Wahh" with Sukh-E, "Sorry" with Maninder butter, "Nikle Currant" with Jassi Gill, "La La La" with Arjun Kanungo to name a few.

