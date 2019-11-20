Neha Kakkar Memes: Indian Idol Judge's Display Of Emotions Results In Meme War

Neha Kakkar has been a part of the singing reality show, Indian Idol for many years. She is one of the judges on the show to judge contestants for their singing. Although the show brings out hidden talents from all over the country, at some point the show was being trolled because of the contestants who brought a story of their sad life along with them. Adding fuel to the fire, it was Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar who would have an emotional breakdown every time a contestant shared their story. This started the trolls and memes to circulate on the internet. However, the singer has given back to trolls in her own way in a powerful post on Twitter.

Memes:

Image courtesy: Instagram @BhaveshValecha

Image courtesy: Instagram @comedymunch

Image courtesy: Instagram @bookspadho

The memes that trolled Neha Kakkar, surfaced online and brought out the witty side of the trollers. There were pictures of Neha Kakkar of when she had a breakdown on screen, and below, there were situations given which made her cry. After some point, Neha Kakkar replied to the trolls, although she mentioned that the trolls made her laugh too. This is what she had to say.

Neha Kakkar's reply to trolls:

When all the memes and trolls began to affect Neha Kakkar, unlike other celebrities, she decided to send out a message to all her haters. She tweeted an image on her Twitter account which had a message. Neha Kakkar wrote her heart out in that message. She wrote that if she has been trolled for crying, she should be trolled for laughing out loud too. She wrote, 'Jaise real-life me hu, waise camera ke samne'. (I'm the same person on and off camera). She also added that Indian Idol selects good singers and not people with a good storyline. It shows what kind of a strong woman Neha Kakkar is and how she chooses stays real on and off-camera.

