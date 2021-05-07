Neha Kakkar Unveils First Look Poster Of New Song 'Khad Tainu Mai Dassa' With Rohanpreet

After Neha Da Vyah and Khyal Rakhya Kar, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are back with another music video titled Khad Tainu Main Dassa. Neha Kakkar took Instagram to announce her upcoming song with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. She also shared their first look from the song on her Instagram account, in which Rohanpreet and Neha were seen in colour coordinated outfits.

Neha Kakkar shares Khad Tainu Main Dassa poster

Neha Kakkar was dressed in an orange ruffled off-shoulder crop top and a mustard-coloured skirt. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh looked dapper in his quirky printed yellow shirt and orange pants. The couple completed their looks with a pair of white sneakers. While the couple wore twinning outfits, they were seen holding a football with a fierce look on their face. Neha Kakkar's caption under the picture read, "First Look/Poster of #KhadTainuMainDassa by Your Nehu and My @rohanpreetsingh 🤴🏻♥️ #NehuPreet"(sic).

Neha Kakkar released the first look and Khad Tainu Main Dassa poster but did not reveal the release date of the song. The song will be presented by Anshul Garg and Neha Kakkar will be contributing her vocals. Meanwhile, the music will be composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics will be penned by Kaptaan. The music video will be directed by Agam Azeem.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's fans were excited upon hearing the news and they expressed their excitement through comments under their post. Neha Kakkar's brother and singer Tony Kakkar left a comment 'Have been waiting for it for so long.. Oh this song and the video 🔥♥️'(sic), expressing his excitement. An Instagram user wrote, "New song by #NehuPreet sirf itna pata chalna hi kaafi hai sabki excitement badhane ke liyee🥳♥️. Can’t wait for this onee💖💫"(sic), while one user also wrote that the couple was 'Beautiful as always'. Currently, Neha Kakkar who was a part of the show Indian Idol 12 as one of the judges has left the show due to her prior commitments.

IMAGE: NEHA KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM

