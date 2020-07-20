Neha Sharma Got Inked And Her Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Tattoo

Neha Sharma enjoys a huge fanbase on Instagram with around 10.7 million followers. She recently took to Instagram to share a pretty significant feat with her followers. Neha Sharma got inked amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ticked off her bucket list. She also posted a video with a caption which read,

“About time..getting inked..#bucketlist ✅ 💫🌈💕🧿#dramaqueen #onceadramaqueenalwaysadramaqueen #maskoffonlyforthepicture”, this was the caption of her video, in which she is seen getting the tattoo done. Here’s the post:

Neha Sharma’s Instagram post that she shared on her social media handle, followed a glimpse of her tattoo, which apparently is the same tattoo that her sister Aisha Sharma has on her hand. Their matching tattoos read, ‘Excelsior’, a picture was also shared by the actor with these matching tattoos, and she captioned her post saying: “Forever @aishasharma25 #twinning #soulsisters #shediditsoihadto (sic).”

Neha Sharma spends a lot of quality time together with her sister, and the duo never fail to share posts featuring each other on their Instagram pages. Aisha Sharma, Neha Sharma’s sister also posted one adorable picture with a beautiful caption that read-

“Love is beautiful, sisterhood is better . Whenever we row ( 99% my fault ) , we won’t talk to each other and then she would come and say ; “ But you have not had your coffee “ . And that is priceless . That’s my sister @nehasharmaofficial !! #sharmasisters (sic),” Aisha posted this pictures and wrote in one of her recent posts, here is a look-

Neha Sharma's upcoming projects

Neha Sharma, after her last web series, Illegal, which streamed on a [popular OTT platform, will now play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of Hungarian black comedy, Liza, The Fox-Fairy. The film is a remake of Aafat-e-Ishq and is touted to be a dark comedy flick with some supernatural elements. Helmed by Indrajit Nattoji and produced by Zee Studios, the film also stars Ila Arun, Namit Das, Gautam Rode, and Pravesh Rana.

Neha Sharma will also feature in an upcoming film, Taish, which is a revenge drama. It will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie will also cast Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Harshvardhan Rane.

Currently, Neha Sharma is ready for the release of her music video ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, which also features Sidharth Shukla. Neha Sharma shared the first look of her much-anticipated upcoming single, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya recently. In the first look poster of her video song, both the actors are seen dressed in white outfits sitting on a stunning boat decorated with evening lights.

