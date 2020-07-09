Neha Sharma Brings Back 'princess Vibes' With A Stunning BTS Selfie; See Pic

Actor Neha Sharma recently shared an ethereal behind-the-scenes shot on her social media. The snap is from the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Neha has captioned the picture - Shining bright. She has also added a couple of hashtags to describe the photo. Take a look:

Neha Sharma recently posted a BTS photo from her movie Tanhaji. In the selfie, Neha can be seen wearing stunning jewellery and make-up. The entire picture is pink-tinted and gives a very royal look. Neha's followers can see the actor sporting a pink dupatta on her head paired with some pink and gold jewellery which consist of a bath, maang teeka, and a ring. Behind her, a candle holder is visible as well.

Many people liked and commented on the picture. Many fans left heart emojis in the comments and mentioned that Neha looked beautiful. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a movie that starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the main roles. Neha Sharma was seen in a supporting role in the film. The movie reportedly grossed â‚¹367.65 crores (US$52 million) worldwide and is currently the 9th highest-grossing film of 2020.

Apart from posting the snap on her feed, Neha also posted the snap on her story. She shared three more posts on her Instagram story. The first snap was a picture of herself that a fan account had posted. Neha could be seen smiling and wearing a black and white outfit. Neha looked very calm and composed in the picture.

Pic Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

Neha posts an inspirational quote on her story

In her next snap, Neha re-posted a quote. The quote read - Strong women never give up. We might need a coffee, a cry or even a day in bed but we always come back stronger. Check out the snap:

Pic Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

In her last snap, the star posted a picture of her cup of coffee. Even her dog was slightly visible in the post and she also added a timestamp that said it was 10:01 am. Check out her last snap:

Promo Pic Credit: Neha Sharma's Instagram

