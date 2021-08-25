Neha Sharma On Dheeraj Jindal's Short Film 'Vikalp': 'In Shivani, I Saw Myself'

Actor Neha Sharma opened up about playing a relatable character in Dheeraj Jindal's forthcoming short film titled Vikalp. The drama will, reportedly, cover sensitive subjects with the likes of casual misogyny, sexual harassment at the workplace and revenge porn. The 33-year-old actor recently opened up about playing the character that she deeply resonated with as the country continues to battle with rising crimes against women. Take a look at Neha Sharma's character in Dheeraj Jindal's short film.

Neha Sharma on upcoming short film 'Vikalp'

The Tum Bin 2 actor opened up about resonating with the character she played in her forthcoming movie named Shivani. While talking to ANI, Sharma said, ''The girl I play in the film is someone we know. It felt so real because we've all been that person at some point in our lives. We have heard things like going out after a certain hour is unsafe and that often becomes the reason to hold girls back.''

Neha also acknowledged her privilege and the price she had to pay to earn her independence. The actor continued, ''As someone who has fought hard for the independence I enjoy today, I am aware that it's a privilege hard-earned. When we look around ourselves, we find several of these women struggling to stand up for themselves''. With Vikalp, Neha hoped to make a difference in the world by offering a mirror to self reflect. She added, ''I hope the film offers them a mirror and hope that they can fight the shackles of patriarchy.''

Neha Sharma on playing Shivani

Portraying the complex role did not come without its challenges as the actor revealed she went through difficult times while acting out certain scenes. Neha Sharma stated, ''In Shivani, I saw myself. Some of the scenes in the film were so heartbreaking that I was shaken up. I had to muster a lot of courage to play the part, even create my own backstory which included tapping into personal experiences of my own friends and loved ones to play the part''.

However, the actor believed that it was important to show the hard and raw reality in order to make an impact on the patriarchal society. She continued saying, '' As triggering as it is, women will also find solace in the film because it serves as a call for action. Such strong female characters who are raw and real, with the agency, are needed to shift the patriarchal gaze of our society. This film is a small step in the right direction.''

Directed by Dheeraj Jindal, Neha Dhupia will star opposite Anshul Chauhan in Vikalp which will be released on the Large Short Films platform.

(IMAGE CREDITS- NEHA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM)