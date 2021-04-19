Neil Nitin Mukesh And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Informs Via Instagram

One of the popular Bollywood actors, Neil Nitin Mukesh, along with his entire family, have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor informed this recently through his social media handle to which many of his fans reacted and wished for his “speedy recovery”.

Neil Nitin Mukesh & family test positive for COVID-19

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this note for all his fans through which he stated that in spite of all necessary precautions, including staying at home, he and the members of his family had unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. He further gave an update about their well-being stating that they were all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by their doctors. He, on behalf of all his family members and himself, thanked their fans and well-wishers for their love and good wishes and urged everyone to take care and stay safe.

In the caption, Neil Nitin Mukesh stated that he and his family needed all the love and blessings from their fans. He also asked the fans not to take the situation out there lightly and added a namaste symbol next to it.

Many of the fans took to Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram post and wished for the entire family of the actor including Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife, their daughter, his brother as well as their parents to get well soon. Many fans also dropped in comments about how they were praying for their speedy recovery while others consoled them by stating that everything will be fine soon. Even a few celebrity artists namely Yuvika Chaudhary, Sophie Choudry, Shweta Pandit, Evelyn Sharma took to the actor’s post and sent tons of love and wishes for their speedy recovery and even dropped in heart symbols for the actor and his family. Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram post.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s movies

Some of the popular Neil Nitin Mukesh’s movies include Johnny Gaddaar, New York, Jail, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, 7 Khoon Maaf, Shortcut Romeo, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Indu Sarkar, Golmaal Again and many more.

