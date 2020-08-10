Neil Nitin Mukesh's Daughter Nurvi's Videos Will Make You Adore The Little Munchkin; Watch

Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently staying with his wife and his two-year-old daughter, Nurvi Neil Nitin. He has been sharing regular updates about his well-being on social media. The actor has been using this time to be with his little one. Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay in 2017 and was blessed with a daughter in 2018. Nurvi Neil Nitin's appearances on the actor’s social media never fail to make hearts melt with her adorable antics. Check out some of her adorable videos.

Videos of Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi

In this Instagram video, Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi can be seen using the Snapchat's dog filter. In the background, we can hear Neil asking her to open her mouth. To which she reacts saying "Ha ha ha", similar to nursery rhyme Johnny Johnny. Neil Nitin Mukesh captioned the post as: "Who is the cutest puppy in town 🐶". Take a look at the heart-melting video.

Here, Nurvi Neil Nitin can be seen celebrating Yoga Day and Father's Day with her family. Neil Nitin Mukesh films the video as Nurvi touches her toes. She also can be seen dancing and doing peek a boo with her father. Nurvi looks lovable in the floral dress. Neil simply wrote in the caption, "Best way to celebrate Father’s Day and World Yoga Day together. Play with your little flexible munchkin. 🤗😁❤️❤️".

In this video shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh, Nurvi Neil Nitin can be seen dancing on her father's song from his last film, Bypass Road. She holds a water bottle in her hand and dances around the room. The actor captioned the post as: "The excitement I had shooting for this song,sung by my father @nitinmukesh9 , in Our film #BypassRoad, is probably best shown by my daughter seeing her father performing it on screen ❤️🤗 #sogayayehjahan". She dances on song Sogaya Yeh Jahan, which is sung by her grandfather Nitin Mukesh.

Here, the cute little Nurvi Neil Mukesh can be seen copying their dog Maximus. In the background, Prabhudeva's Muqabala can be heard playing. Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram caption reads, "MUQABALA ho ..toh aisa ❤️❤️#NurviNeilMukesh #maximusneilmukesh". Take a look at the video here.

