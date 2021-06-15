Neil Nitin Mukesh Says He Feels 'honoured' To Be Legendary Singer Mukesh's Grandson

Mukesh is one of the most celebrated singers of the Bollywood industry, popularly known for being the playback voice for actors including Raj Kapoor and others. In a recent, a fan of the singer praised his work and expressed that he was a huge fan and Neil Nitin Mukesh was in awe of the ‘kind words'. Read along to have a look at the tweet exchange and more.

Neil Nitin Mukesh calls himself ‘honoured’ to be Mukesh's grandson

The fan took to Twitter on June 14, 2021, and wrote that he is an ardent fan of Mukesh and often listens to the Indian epics voiced by him. The fans also wished to meet the family once, expressing that it will be a huge blessing for him. The fans wrote, “@NeilNMukesh Sir I am an ardent fan of your grandfather, Mukesh Ramayana is next to Bhagvat Geeta and Bhagwatam, please give me a pleasure to meet you and your family, this will be a blessing in kalyuug. I wish u have a bright future. want to write more but short words of it”.

Neil replied to this tweet and expressed gratitude for the kind words written by the fan and that he hopes they meet soon. The actor also mentioned that he feels blessed and honoured to be Mukesh’s grandson. Neil wrote, “Very kind words my friend. Truly blessed and honoured to be known as his grandson. Hopefully we shall meet soon,” closing with the folded hands emoji.

Neil Nitin Mukesh on the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2019 movie Bypass Road, for which he grabbed multiple credits. Neil penned the story, screenplay as well as script for the movie, alongside starring in the lead role of Vikram and co-producing it with Madan Paliwal & Sonal Deshpande. The movie was directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, starring Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander in pivotal roles.

He was also seen in the trilingual film Saaho, sharing screen space with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor played dual roles Jai and Ashok Chakravarthy. The movie was directed by Sujeeth and released in theatres on August 30, 2019.

