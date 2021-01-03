Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram Account Hacked; Restored Hours Later

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Sunday took to his social media handles to inform his 2.6 million fans (on Instagram & Twitter) about his account getting hacked. His account was restored hours later and Neil thanked Roxanne from the Instagram team for helping in restoring.

He also wrote, "Though I have got control of my account, please refrain from following any link sent from my account. It is still in the process of full recovery." Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked.

Anyone receiving msgs on my behalf from Instagram. Please keep in mind it is not me and do not follow any links. If and when the account is retrieved I’ll put a video for authentication 🙏🏻🤗 @instagram — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 3, 2021

Thank you Roxanne from team @instagram for promptly helping me retrieve my Instagram account. 🙏🏻🤗. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 3, 2021

Ever since Neil Nitin Mukesh has entered the world of cinemas with his debut film, Johnny Gaddar, he has displayed a unique range in terms of the characters that he has portrayed during his career that has spanned for over more than a decade. Some of Neil Nitin Mukesh's films include movies like Aa Dekhen Zara, Indu Sarkar, Dassehra, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny & Jail, to name a few.

The actor was last seen in the movie, Bypass Road, alongside Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur, Sudhanshu Pandey and Taher Shabbir. Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, the film chronicles the tale of murder and revolves around a young man Vikram (Neil), who is a super-famous fashion designer. However, in a turn of events, he meets with an accident, that leaves him on a wheelchair forever. Apart from this, he was also seen in the film, Saaho, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

