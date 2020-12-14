Neil Nitin Mukesh Says It's 'happy Sunday' As He Enjoys Brunch With His Daughter Nurvi

On Sunday, Neil Nitin Mukesh enjoyed brunch at home with his little daughter, Nurvi Neil Nitin. He posted an adorable photo of her and wrote, "Happy Sunday. #brunchathome," followed by a heart. Fans rushed to drop comments on the post. A user wrote, "Such a beauty," whereas many went on to call Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter a "cutie pie". The Bypass Road actor often shares glimpses of his whereabouts with his little one on social media.

In November, Neil gave a glimpse of how his daughter prepped up for Diwali. He wrote, "My darling daughter has her Diwali cleaning started. Here is wishing you and your family a Happy Dhanteras. May you blessed with the biggest wealth of all time, Happiness." In the video, Nurvi could be seen cleaning her kitchen set whilst having a conversation with her father.

During the lockdown, the actor shared many videos of his daughter's indoor whereabouts. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he mentioned that Nurvi one was not able to meet her grandparents due to the Covid-19 crisis and that she couldn't go out and play. During the lockdown, he made sure he made Nurvi speak with her paternal and maternal grandparents and his sister Neha via video calls at least thrice a day, he added. More so, Neil continued that the park in their society is clearly visible from their house since they live on the ground floor. Hence, one of the days, he saw her looking at the park quietly, he said.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie, Bypass Road, alongside Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur, Sudhanshu Pandey and Taher Shabbir. Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, the film chronicles the tale of murder and revolves around a young man Vikram (Neil), who is a super-famous fashion designer. However, in a turn of events, he meets with an accident, that leaves him on a wheelchair forever. Apart from this, he was also seen in the film, Saaho, alongside Shraddha and Prabhas.

