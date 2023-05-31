After Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda starrer-film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's poster and teaser were unveiled, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose issued his response stating that the movie must do justice to Savarkar's personality. He stated that when a movie is being made based on Savarkar's life, there was no need to refer to personalities like Netaji, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose.

"Randeep Hooda is quite a famous actor and director as he has made several films. It's great that he is making a film about Savarkar, but the film must be made according to Veer Savarkar's personality. There is no need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose when making a movie on Savarkar."

He stated that Savarkar's ideas were very different as he had a Hindutva ideology and had a connection with Hindu Mahasabha. While Netaji was against Hindu Mahasabha as he had an inclusive as well secular ideology.

Chandra Kumar Bose further stressed that no director has the right to distort facts based on interpretations as it will destroy history. It is the responsibility of the makers and actors to present facts to the people."Why are they distorting history? Interpretations can vary, but if basic facts are distorted then the entire history will change. It is the responsibility of directors and actors to present facts as they are. No filmmaker has the right to distort facts. Films should be made with correct facts, if it showcases the real personality of Savarkar then we will watch and appreciate it (film)," he added.

Netaji's grandnephew asserted, "If they will present wrong information then you are disrespecting Savarkar. This might also turn the nation's 140 crore people against you".

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar on May 28, Randeep Hooda released the teaser of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The film has been co-written, produced and directed by Hooda as he is also set to serve as the titular character in the biographical period drama, which is slated to release sometime in 2023.