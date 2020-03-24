Netizens Ask Rishi Kapoor If He's Stocked Up On Liquor, Actor Lashes Out At Trolls

On Tuesday evening, right after PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement, some users on Twitter asked Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor if he stocked up on liquor during this difficult time.

The actor got furious and wrote that he will delete and block all those users who comment on his lifestyle. In a very serious and stern way, Rishi wrote, "ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION." [sic]

The actor also updated his Twitter Bio with the same message.

Ye ek aur idiot https://t.co/795MGeCBZG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor supported PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement and said, "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind."

21-day lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages — irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction on leaving one's residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only — a stricter curfew than the Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

