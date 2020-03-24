The Debate
Kejriwal Endorses PM Modi's 21-day Lockdown, Assures Enough Supply Of Essential Goods

Politics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal endorsed the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi saying the measure in important to contain the spread of Coronavirus

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal endorsed the 21-day nationwide "complete lockdown" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saying the measure in important to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The AAP chief also assured Delhites that there will be no reduction in the supply of essential items for that time period.

"The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister is very important to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. I assure every person of Delhi that there will be no reduction in the supply of essential items for the next three weeks. In this difficult time, your every need will be taken care of," Arvind Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

READ | Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals To Landlords To Take Rents In Installments

21-day lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages — irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction on leaving one's residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only — a stricter curfew than the Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi. 

READ | PM Modi Readies Rs 15,000 Cr Warchest To Battle COVID-19; PPE, Ventilators To Be Acquired

READ | No New Coronavirus Case In Delhi In Last 40 Hrs, Says CM Kejriwal But Remains Cautious

