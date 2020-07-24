Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Sparks Emotional Meltdown Among Fans; Shower Love & Blessings

Within minutes of premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had the IMDb rating of 10/10 with over 1,000 ratings. Fans couldn't stop their tears as they watched the actor for 'one last time'. With over 222,000 tweets on Twitter, Netizens had a massive meltdown watching Sushant's film. #DilBechara became the top trend in the country on Friday.

From Taapsee Pannu, Hansal Mehta, Riteish Deshmukh, Ali Fazal, and many more celebrities took to their social media handles to share their emotions as they watched the film. Calling it 'beautiful, heartbreaking, emotional', fans said they couldn't stop 'crying'. Actor Genelia wrote, "#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle".

Many fans shared some clips from the movie and remembered the actor for his brilliant performance. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

'Hotstar has crashed': Hansal Mehta says as he watches Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara'

#DilBechara is worth watching for the nuances and to relish the essence of true love. Loved the way you have matured as an actor, @itsSSR.



A star shined for one last time. The light is so bright, that it has brought tears to every eye across the nation. We all miss you.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PNBaHl4I1g — Sol naciente (@manu_turlapati) July 24, 2020

I know that this was an adaption of novel "The fault in our stars" which i had read and even watched it which is fictional but this time it made me feel real and so relatable.

The climax was even more heart-wrenching for me.

Will miss him more❤️#DilBechara — Aaryan Akki (@AkkiAaryan) July 24, 2020

Started watching #DilBechara ! Watched First 15 mins .... It's funny ! #SushanthSinghRajput is laughing cracking silly jokes and it's enough to make me cry .... Still can't digest that he is no more ! Why ?! — sanghamitra (@sanghamitra_4) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput manny it's not just an movie it's an emotion ❤ i cried like a 5 year old child most of the time sushant singh rajput you will always be in our heart forever #JusticeforSSR pic.twitter.com/3XxQ0HIJ5O — suraj raj singh (@suraj_raz_singh) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara can’t stop crying, specially the last speech scene which he wanted to hear from his loved one’s when he is no more. It all seemed so real, We are missing him so much and he just conveyed us through his movie... love never dies v have him in our memories he is imortal — Ekta Sethi (@EktaSet59688321) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara

An Excellent Film with an intrstng take on love,life and death.

Each Scene of this Movie is Phenomenal nd hd vry deeper meanings.

Last 20mints of this movie is highly emotional #SushantSinghRajpoot U will be missed man😢

Its True,For Those Who Love,Time is Eternal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X3ddERdIvE — Rohit Singh (@RohitSinghTv1) July 24, 2020

