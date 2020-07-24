Last Updated:

Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Sparks Emotional Meltdown Among Fans; Shower Love & Blessings

Within minutes of premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had the IMDb rating of 10/10 with over 1,000 ratings. Read —

Chetna Kapoor
Sushant Singh Rajput

Within minutes of premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had the IMDb rating of 10/10 with over 1,000 ratings. Fans couldn't stop their tears as they watched the actor for 'one last time'. With over 222,000 tweets on Twitter, Netizens had a massive meltdown watching Sushant's film. #DilBechara became the top trend in the country on Friday.

From Taapsee Pannu, Hansal Mehta, Riteish Deshmukh, Ali Fazal, and many more celebrities took to their social media handles to share their emotions as they watched the film. Calling it 'beautiful, heartbreaking, emotional', fans said they couldn't stop 'crying'. Actor Genelia wrote, "#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle".

Many fans shared some clips from the movie and remembered the actor for his brilliant performance. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

'Hotstar has crashed': Hansal Mehta says as he watches Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

