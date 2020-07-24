'Hotstar Has Crashed': Hansal Mehta Says As He Watches Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara'

With a run time of 1 hour, 41 minutes and 30 seconds, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday and looks like the website crashed due to many users wanting to watch the film on the portal. Director Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle to highlight that the 'website has crashed' midway as he was watching the film.

A user wrote, "I think Disney Hotstar's website has crashed or something. The movie is not playing. :/. Maybe this is god's way of keeping me away from heartbreak. it even hurt to watch him smile in those songs." [sic]

And Hotstar has crashed... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 24, 2020

I am a premium member of Hotstar and facing buffering in almost every Disney or premium content.. I thought it might be my internet but my internet is fast and fine with other OTT apps but hotstar is playing with a lot of buffering with downloads too..



Please resolve — Shubham (@Shubham__Saurab) July 24, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar crashed. — Souham Dash (@Info__Holic) July 24, 2020

Fans within no time got the film's IMDb rating to 10/10. With over 1,000 ratings, Mukesh Chhabra directorial stands at 10/10 on IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content.

Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

