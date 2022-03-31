RRR Box Office Collection, Day 6: SS Rajamouli's Film Set For Highest Week 1 In COVID Era

RRR continues to rake in the moolah at the box office. The Jr NTR-Ram Charan film has completed six days and succeeding in pulling in the audiences. After an impressive opening weekend, the film has been holding well on the weekdays.

The film did well on Wednesday too. As a result, the total collections of the movie stand at over Rs 120 crore.

RRR - Hindi day 6 Box Office collections

RRR, as per a report on Box Office India, earned in the Rs 13.50-14 crore range on its sixth day for the Hindi version. The drop was only 10 per cent from the Rs 15.02 crore recorded the day before. With the figure, the total collections would be around Rs 121 crore.

It has thus beaten the 6-day collections of Sooryavanshi, which had earned Rs 112 crore in six days, and around Rs 120 crore by the end of the first week.

RRR was likely to end its first week at around Rs 132 crore. So, it is set to emerge as the highest-grosser in week 1 in Bollywood in the COVID-19 era.

The path that the film would take would depend on the growth of the collections from Friday onwards. That would determine if it would be able to beat The Kashmir Files, which has gone on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film since the COVID-19 pandemic era with around Rs 235 crore.

The Rs 200-crore club was very much in sight for RRR, and that would make it a 'hit', but it was interesting to see if how much further it could go in its lifetime run.

There is competition for RRR in the form of John Abraham-starrer Attack, which has the same distributor as RRR. However, the action film targets the urban audiences, which might put it at a disadvantage as compared to RRR, which will find more takers in the Hindi mass belts.

The collections of RRR have stabilised in Delhi / UP and East Punjab since Tuesday, though the collections have been good at other places. Mumbai too has not been extraordinary, though Gujarat and Thane regions have helped the Mumbai circuit be one of the top performers, the report added.

RRR total India collections

RRR, as per a report of Sacnilk, was estimated to earn around Rs 33 crore in India on Wednesday. It dropped slightly from the Rs 38 crore recorded on Tuesday, and after figures of Rs 48 crore, Rs 100 crore, Rs 86 crore and Rs 130 crore over the four previous days, the India collections stand at Rs 437.70 crore.