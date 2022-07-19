Netizens Spot Similarity Between 'Kesariya', 'Laree Chootee'; Slam Pritam For 'plagiarism'

After much anticipation, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres in less than two months. The makers of the film have managed to keep their fans entertained with regular updates. After releasing the teaser of the film's first song Kesariya ahead of Ranbir and Alia's wedding in April, the makers recently released the entire song on fans' demand. However, the song left viewers divided on the internet for its lyrics. While the makers were recently dealing with memes and trolls featuring the song, viewers have also found similarities between the track and some previously released hit songs.

As Kesariya is trending ever since it was released, a plethora of memes and jokes are being shared online. Now, fans have spotted similarities between Kesariya and the iconic song Laree Chootee from the 2007 film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, which starred Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia. The track was composed as well as performed by the Pakistani band, Call. On the other hand, Kesariya is sung by Arijit Singh while Pritam composed it.

As netizens found out the similarities between the two songs, they accused Pritam of plagiarism and also asked him to bring something new. Taking to Twitter, fans could not stop but talk about the similarities between the two songs. While a user wrote, "Just found out Kesariya song is a copy of the classic Pakistani song "Laree chootee" by Call. Yar kuch tu original bana lia kro. Ufffffff," another wrote, "I waited so many months for “Kesariya” to come out just for it to sound like Call’s Laree Chootee…". A third user wrote, "What did y’all expect from Pritam? He has done plagiarism multiple times. Even the start of Kesariya seems like Hawayen (which is Pritam’s own song btw)." Here is how others are reacting to the song.

Just found out Kesariya song is a copy of the classic Pakistani song "Laree chootee" by Call 🤦🤦🤦🤦 Yar kuch tu original bana lia kro. Ufffffff — Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) July 18, 2022

I waited so many months for “Kesariya” to come out just for it to sound like Call’s Laree Chootee… — . (@punjabisamosa) July 17, 2022

What did y’all expect from Pritam? He has done plagiarism multiple times. Even the start of Kesariya seems like Hawayen (which is Pritam’s own song btw) — uzma. (@adalat_e_uzmaa) July 18, 2022

Yes had actually seen a similar video - although that was in context of Kesariya being a copy of Laree Chhoote (Plagiarism claims never leave Pritam I guess 😂) — Manas (@manas8998) July 18, 2022

Details about Kesariya

The makers of Brahmastra released their first track Kesariya in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The song is composed by Pritam, while Arijit Singh gave his voice to it. Shot in Varanasi, the song features beautiful chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who will play Isha and Shiva in the upcoming film. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the theatres on September 9.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)