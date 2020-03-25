Nia Sharma Shares Information On DIY Beauty Hacks, Makeup Fails And More

Actress Nia Sharma recently had an interview with a leading entertainment portal. Sharma spoke about a variety of subjects in the video. She shared information on her skin routine, top fashion picks, makeup brands and more. Listed below are details from Nia Sharma's video containing DIY Beauty Hacks and more.

Nia Sharma shares her DIY Beauty Hacks

Nia Sharma, in a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, spoke about her beauty tips. She begins telling her viewers how she does not really have a beauty regime. Nia shares how she has sensitive skin due to which she uses specific dermat recommended products. She uses Cetaphil products for her skin.

She moves on telling us how she takes 40 mins to get ready for any kind of shoot. Nia was asked if she has any home remedies for improving the skin. She spoke of how she thinks there is no time for that. She moves on saying she is not a big fan of home remedies and packs. She believes in quick solutions and would like products that give instant results.

Nia Sharma's makeup hacks include applying matte lipsticks to make your lips look plump instantly. For festive and wedding looks, Nia Sharma likes to opt blingy outfits with huge flowers on her hair. Nia also shares a personal memory of how she knew nothing about makeup when she first walked into the TV industry.

Nia Sharma's favorite lipstick is from the brand Too Faced, called Lady balls. When asked on what scale between 1-10 is she obsessed about makeup, Nia rated herself a 6. She admitted to being a mascara person more than an eyebrow person as she has huge eyelashes that enhance her face.

When asked if she would want to do a makeup tutorial, Nia declined as she thought there were better professionals who knew more about the subject. Nia moved on and admitted to the several makeup fails she has seen on her shoots. She also went on to speak of how she has no specific beauty regime. She further spoke about how she has no idea about carrot juice or creams that work. She spoke about her having a clear and wonderful skin where she can easily step outside without makeup.

