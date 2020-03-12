The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma are popular TV actors who are widely adored for their style. Check the fringe hairstyle look inspired by them you must try.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma are two most sought after names in the television industry. Both these stylish actors have cemented their place in hearts of the masses with their stupendous performances and charming personalities. Surbhi Jyoti who rose to fame with Zee TV's super successful show Qubool Hai made headlines for her ground-breaking performance in her last drama show Naagin 3. After her exit, Nia Sharma stepped into her shoes and is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 4, the fourth edition of the television drama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Read: Surbhi Jyoti Shows How To Pose For A Perfect Instagram Picture, See Photos

Apart from their work, both Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti also share a common love for fashion and style. These two stunning ladies have time and again given us some serious fashion goals. Be it their outlandish outfits, contemporary hairstyles or subtle makeup, whatever they do become a trend. Talking about contemporary hairstyles, let's take a look at Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma's fringe hairstyle to sport this season.

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma Fringe Hairdo

Surbhi Jyoti 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Source: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

Surbhi Jyoti looks really pretty in this bang hairdo with long flicks. The way she secured her crown section hair with some clips, and left rest of the hair open is truly suiting her personality. Surbhi Jyoti wore a stunning pair of traditional golden earrings to complete her ethnic look.

Read: Surbhi Jyoti's Love For The Hills Is Evident From Her Pictures; Take A Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Source: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

This is yet another Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram picture in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Her burgundy hair colour with front flicks make her look really stylish. The Naagin 3 actor wore a uber-cool pair of denim with a matching shirt. She opted for a washed denim jacket to complete her look. 

Read: Nia Sharma Has The Best Traditional Earring Collection; Check Out Her Lovely Pics

Nia Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram 

The actor looks breathtaking in this voguish attire. Her highlighted hair with bang and flicks made her entire look high on fashion. You can wear this hairstyle with almost any and every attire.

Read: Nia Sharma Looks Beguiling In These Stunning Black Outfits; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia looks majestic in this wondrous white dress, and do not miss the English blazer on top. Her side flicks make her overall look very classic and chic. Nia opted for a pair of black shades to complete her entire look. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
CORONA: MEA APPOINTS SPL OFFICER
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES