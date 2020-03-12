Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma are two most sought after names in the television industry. Both these stylish actors have cemented their place in hearts of the masses with their stupendous performances and charming personalities. Surbhi Jyoti who rose to fame with Zee TV's super successful show Qubool Hai made headlines for her ground-breaking performance in her last drama show Naagin 3. After her exit, Nia Sharma stepped into her shoes and is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 4, the fourth edition of the television drama.

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Apart from their work, both Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti also share a common love for fashion and style. These two stunning ladies have time and again given us some serious fashion goals. Be it their outlandish outfits, contemporary hairstyles or subtle makeup, whatever they do become a trend. Talking about contemporary hairstyles, let's take a look at Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma's fringe hairstyle to sport this season.

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma Fringe Hairdo

Surbhi Jyoti

Source: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti looks really pretty in this bang hairdo with long flicks. The way she secured her crown section hair with some clips, and left rest of the hair open is truly suiting her personality. Surbhi Jyoti wore a stunning pair of traditional golden earrings to complete her ethnic look.

Source: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

This is yet another Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram picture in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Her burgundy hair colour with front flicks make her look really stylish. The Naagin 3 actor wore a uber-cool pair of denim with a matching shirt. She opted for a washed denim jacket to complete her look.

Nia Sharma

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

The actor looks breathtaking in this voguish attire. Her highlighted hair with bang and flicks made her entire look high on fashion. You can wear this hairstyle with almost any and every attire.

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia looks majestic in this wondrous white dress, and do not miss the English blazer on top. Her side flicks make her overall look very classic and chic. Nia opted for a pair of black shades to complete her entire look.

