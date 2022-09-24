Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Pani Puri With Nick Jonas In 'Sona'; Poses With Malala Yousafzai

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has frequently been sharing interesting glimpses of her from her recent visit to New York City. From depicting her daughter Malti’s first NYC trip to attending the FC Festival, the actor posted various photos and videos leaving her fans delighted. She recently dropped yet another glimpse on social media of her NYC night out with some of her favourites. Have a look.

Priyanka Chopra spends a fun NYC night out with her favourites

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which she can be seen enjoying a fun-filled night in New York with her husband Nick Jonas at her own restaurant Sona. She can be seen wearing a beautiful black backless gown with Nick Jonas sporting a cool printed shirt with black pants. The video also depicted how she was enjoying Pani Puri while being accompanied by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousofzai along with other guests. Watch the full video ahead.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also attend the FC Festival where she was seen talking about her upcoming project Citadel alongside the show’s creator Anthony Russo. She opened up about performing the stunt sequences all by herself and stated, “It’s like math. If you train, you can do it.” To this, Anthony jumped in and said, “I like your analogy but, like math, not everyone can actually do it.” She went on to reveal that one reason why she chose the show and said, “I have been a tremendous admirer of the Russo Brothers and what honestly pulled me in was the social experiment of the show.”

As she recently addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, she dropped glimpses of the same on social media with a thoughtful note. She even shared pictures of her posing with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra