Priyanka Chopra had a massive birthday bash as she turned 40 on July 18, 2022. The actor rang into her 40th birthday with a grand celebration with her husband Nick Jonas, mom and all her friends in Mexico. As it has been weeks since the party, Nick Jonas recently shared an adorable photo from the party.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas shared a stunning picture from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra could be seen wearing a strapless red cutout dress with a thigh-high slit. She also carried a matching bag and completed her look with red heels. On the other hand, Nick Jonas sported a pink and black printed comfy co-ord set. Sharing the photo, Nick Jonas called the Quantico star "Lady in red" and added a red heart emoji. Take a look.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra surely had a birthday bash full of music, dance, fine dining, fireworks and a lot more. The actor's birthday squad had Nick Jonas, her mom Madhu Chopra, her best friends as well as her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra. Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' six-month birthday.

Sharing the pictures from her birthday, the actor penned an emotional note and wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)." She further mentioned how Nick Jonas planned as well as executed her birthday and thanked him for the extravagant celebration. She wrote, "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl." She also thanked everyone for sending her their best wishes. She mentioned how she is touched by all the love, surprises, messages, calls and hugs. In concluding her note, she wrote, "Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed."

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas