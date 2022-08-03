Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Wears Hubby Nick Jonas' Clothes 'all The Time'; 'I Steal...'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The two always make sure to support each other and give away major couple goals. While they never fail to share the cutest pictures on Instagram, they have also been spotted sharing outfits. Recently, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she often steals her husband's belonging, including clothes and sunglasses.

Much like any other couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share the same bond. Priyanka Chopra has been often seen sporting Nick Jonas' clothes, especially when she was shooting for Russo Brothers' upcoming web series Citadel. Priyanka once even shared a collage of her and Nick Jonas in which they both wore the same outfit. She penned, "Where it started... Where it ended up..." in the story in which she was seen sporting a white tracksuit that Nick Jonas was spotted wearing earlier while travelling.

In a recent interview with Elite Daily, Priyanka Chopra opened up about sharing clothes with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and revealed that she steals almost everything from the latter's wardrobe. She added how she wears her husband's clothes all the time. The Matrix Resurrection star also mentioned how she would even steal Jonas' shoes if she could fit into them. Talking about how often she wears Nick Jonas' clothes, Priyanka Chopra revealed how nobody can tell if she is wearing her husband's clothes as he has a great collection.

Priyanka Chopra said, "“I wear my husband’s clothes all the time. I just don’t fit into his shoes, otherwise I would take all his shoes too. He wears cords and sets, and I’ll wear his jackets. I steal his sunglasses." "You can’t tell sometimes which ones I’ve taken. He just has really great clothes," she added.

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra last starred in Keanu Reeves' film The Matrix: Resurrections. The actor has several films in her kitty including the Hollywood film Ending Things, which also stars Anthony Mackie, and It's All Coming Back To Me. The actor will also lead the Russo Brothers' spy thriller Citadel opposite Richard Madden which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will share the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra