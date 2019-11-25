Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Interesting 'desi' Connection You Didn't Know About

Onika Tanya Maraj, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, is one of the few female rappers who has managed to create her own space in the music industry with delivering innumerable successful compositions. Best known for her work in Anaconda and Bang Bang, Nicki Minaj is also loved for her various charity campaigns which she runs in India. In a recent media interaction, Nicki Minaj revealed that she is one-fourth Indian, and the revelation left her fans surprised. Here are all the details.

Nicki Minaj’s Indian roots

Hailed as 'The Most Influential Female Rapper of all time' by a popular magazine in the US, Nicki Minaj was reportedly born on December 8, 1982, in Trinidad. Born to parents of mixed origins, Minaj is one-quarter Indian, as her father, Robert Maraj hails from the Indo-Trinidadian origin. Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj is of the Afro-Trinidadian descent. In an interview with a leading daily, Nicki Minaj revealed that her last name is Maraj. Nicki also added that her father is half-Indian and cooks the best chicken curry in the world.

Nicki’s social work in India

Nicki Minaj, who is known for her charity programs across the globe, has been sending money to a village in India for the last couple of years and has sponsored clean water, education and technology in the area. In a media interaction, Nicki Minaj revealed that her charity work in the country has made her feel proud. The ace singer added that she has established a computer centre, a tailoring institute, a reading programme and two water wells in the village. Expressing her love for Indian food, Nicki Minaj revealed that she loves Indian culture, Bollywood and food.

Nicki Minaj on the professional front

Nicki Minaj, who has four successful albums under her belt, recently released a new song, Tusa in collaboration with Karol G, a Colombian reggaeton singer and songwriter. Take a look at the official video of the song:

