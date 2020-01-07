'Nikamma' Makers Unveil The Movie's First Look Featuring Shirley And Abhimannyu

After making his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimannyu Dassani is all set for his second movie. He starred alongside Radhika Madan in the Vasan Bala directorial. Bhagyashree’s son will feature opposite debutante Shirley Setia in his upcoming venture titled Nikamma.

First look of Nikamma unveiled

This movie has been in talks for a long time. The makers of Nikamma took to social media and revealed its first look. The movie's poster features the lead actors Shirley and Abhimannyu on a yellow scooter. They can be seen giving funky and jolly pose. Setia is riding the scooter, whereas Dassani is striking wacky pose while showing off his antics at the back of the vehicle.

About the poster

Shirley Setia has donned a sky blue dress and looks fresh with her dazzling smile and wavy hairstyle. On the other side, Abhimannyu Dassani has worn a cool yellow t-shirt and paired it with blue shaded denim. For a complete look, he has worn white sports shoes. The sizzling chemistry between the duo is quite evident from this poster.

The first look of Nikamma garnered lots of excitement and positive response from the fans. Have a look.

Wishing you all the best for your film✌️✌️🎉🎉 — Anniket Vats (@AnniketV) January 7, 2020

Awesome, can't wait to watch on big screen. Very much excited 🤗💯❤️ 😍 — Thakur Ballary (@thakurballary) January 7, 2020

The barbie of New Zealand will be in Bollywood. Can't wait to see you @ShirleySetia on big screen. 😍 — Rathindra Dakua (@rockrathi) January 7, 2020

About the movie

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also marking her comeback with the movie. She has been away from the silver screens for the past 13 years. Nikamma is helmed by the Heropanti director Sabbir Khan. This will also mark his first collaboration as a producer with Sony Pictures. This comedy flick is slated to theatrically release on June 5, 2020.

