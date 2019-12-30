Maine Pyar Kiya Turns 30: Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu & Costar Shirley Become Prem-Suman

It has been back-to-back celebrations for Salman Khan in the last few days. First, his film Dabangg 3 released and was a success, he then celebrated his birthday, and he became a ‘mamu’ once again on the same day. And now, a movie that has been extremely special for him, Maine Pyar Kiya, also completed a major milestone - 30 years.

As fans of the movie across the globe reminisced their memories of the film, Salman’s co-star Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani had an interesting way to commemorate the milestone. The newcomer, along with his Nikamma co-star Shirley enacted some popular moments of Prem-Suman.

Be it Prem putting the ‘friend’ cap on Suman, or Prem talking about his mother saying something special to him and Suman also saying the same, the duo brought the flamboyance and shyness of their respective characters brilliantly. They also nailed the look of Prem moving his fist towards Suman, and be it the jacket or the teddy bear, it was a perfect recreation.

“An ode to keep the legacy going!” Abhimanyu wrote. Asking fans to also reenact these scenes, he wrote, “Don't kill me I had to try 🤷🏽‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️ They taught us real friendship @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online Who can forget this iconic scene from this timeless movie! Come be a part of the celebration of #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya.” “The Original "How you doin 😉" This movie holds a special place in my heart and I am humbled to be able to pay a small tribute to it,” was another caption he gave.

Here are the posts

Abhimanyu had recently gifted the same Maine Pyar Kiya jacket to Salman on his birthday. "Hope you like your jacket 🧥♥️ He was the first person to ever advice me on becoming an actor in 2007. One of the first to be proud of me even before the international release of Mard in 2018 I still feel the strongest and most confident at times when I actually put his words to practice in my life. One of a kind in so many different ways. That Heart that Love. Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan,” he had written.

Meanwhile, Nikamma will be the debut for YouTube star Shirley Setia. The movie is set to release on July 5. The film is being directed by Heropanti and Baaghi fame Sabbir Khan.

