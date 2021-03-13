Nimrat Kaur Reconnects With Her Nani And Family On Her 39th Birthday

Actor Nimrat Kaur celebrates her 39th birthday on Saturday, March 13. She is all set to make a comeback to Hindi films after a gap of five years with Dasvi, which recently began filming on February 22, 2021, in Agra. For her birthday, the Airlift actor took a break from the shooting of the film to visit her family in Noida, especially her Nani who is more than 90 years old. Read on to know more about how Nimrat Kaur is planning to celebrate her 39th birthday.

Nimrat Kaur reconnects with family and Nani on her 39th birthday

According to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that she would like to reconnect with her family in Noida, especially her Nani who is 90 plus years old. She added that she took a break from Dasvi to spend at least two to three days in Noida before she heads back to Mumbai to start her home renovation work. The actor is quite relieved that her parents have been vaccinated, ensuring her safety as well. She said both her parents were above 60, but since they got vaccinated, she would be spending more time with them. She added that her birthday this year will be an intimate family affair, so she will be careful of stepping out.

The Lunchbox actor revealed that she likes to celebrate her birthdays away from the "chaos and madness" of the world. She prefers to be around her loved ones, as she feels overwhelmed with the love and attention she gets from people. She added that nowadays, there are so many platforms to "thank people" for their wishes. Nimrat Kaur would usually travel with her sister or go on an outing with her family on such days.

She also reminisced about her previous birthdays in childhood and said that they felt like "punishments" rather than a joyous occasion. During those days, her birthdays were right in the middle of her annual exams, so she couldn't find time to celebrate her birthdays. Now, the actor said she has kept her birthday celebrations low key, ever since college, as she doesn't have any expectations.

Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur will star alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in Dasvi, where she will portray Bimla Devi. The film is written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. She will also be starring in Anand L. Rai's upcoming Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.