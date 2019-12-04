Niti Taylor: Check Out Niti Taylor's Best Casual Looks

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame actor Niti Taylor is known for her simple, elegant looks. The young diva is immensely loved by the audience for her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Taylor became an idol for her teen audience who could not stop drooling over her chic looks. Besides impressive performances, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor’s impeccable sartorial choices are applause-worthy. We have compiled some of her best casual looks:

1. The one with the boho-chic look

The Ghulaam actor is giving out boho-chic vibes in this attire. Niti Taylor has donned light and cool white top with arms cut sleeves style. She has paired it with rugged denim shorts. The actor has sported a multi-coloured headband, flowery loop earrings, string neckpiece, and statement watch. She has opted for black sneakers and left her hair open for a complete look.

2. The one with the summer coloured attire

The Ishaqbaaz actor is slaying in a sky blue dress. Niti has worn a midi with white polka dots. Supported by a tied up bow on shoulders, this attire is fresh as spring. Taylor has gracefully teamed two contrast colours by combining it with red dangling earrings. For a purpose, she is carrying a blue and white striped cloth bag. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor has completed the look with a statement watch, minimal makeup, and messy hairdo.

3. The one with the evergreen fashion look

The chubby-cheeks has aced her look in a plain black tee. Niti has tucked her round neck t-shirt in loose denim jeans. The actor has sported classic lean black belt. Niti has worn Nike sports shoes with this outfit. Moreover, she has accessorised sunglasses and a tiny brown sling bag for a complete look. She has left her sunkissed hair loose and opted for a minimal or no-makeup look.

